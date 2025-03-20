Jharkhand Battered by Storms: Relief from Scorching Heat

Heavy rains, accompanied by fierce winds and hail, lashed across Jharkhand, bringing much-needed relief from the relentless heatwave.

Cities like Ranchi and Bokaro experienced a noticeable dip in temperatures, with meteorological conditions dramatically shifting due to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert, signaling thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph, is in effect. Residents are advised to follow precautions issued by the Meteorological department, including avoiding contact with vulnerable structures and electrical installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)