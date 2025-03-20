Jharkhand Battered by Storms: Relief from Scorching Heat
Rain coupled with strong winds and hailstorms hit Jharkhand, alleviating severe heat. Cities including Ranchi and Bokaro saw temperatures drop significantly. An orange alert for thunderstorms is issued until March 22, urging inhabitants to exercise caution. Precautionary advice was provided by the Meteorological department.
Heavy rains, accompanied by fierce winds and hail, lashed across Jharkhand, bringing much-needed relief from the relentless heatwave.
Cities like Ranchi and Bokaro experienced a noticeable dip in temperatures, with meteorological conditions dramatically shifting due to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal.
An orange alert, signaling thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph, is in effect. Residents are advised to follow precautions issued by the Meteorological department, including avoiding contact with vulnerable structures and electrical installations.
