Jharkhand Battered by Storms: Relief from Scorching Heat

Rain coupled with strong winds and hailstorms hit Jharkhand, alleviating severe heat. Cities including Ranchi and Bokaro saw temperatures drop significantly. An orange alert for thunderstorms is issued until March 22, urging inhabitants to exercise caution. Precautionary advice was provided by the Meteorological department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains, accompanied by fierce winds and hail, lashed across Jharkhand, bringing much-needed relief from the relentless heatwave.

Cities like Ranchi and Bokaro experienced a noticeable dip in temperatures, with meteorological conditions dramatically shifting due to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert, signaling thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph, is in effect. Residents are advised to follow precautions issued by the Meteorological department, including avoiding contact with vulnerable structures and electrical installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

