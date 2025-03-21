Fiery Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Spews Ash, Disrupts Travel
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted three times, propelling ash 8,000 meters high and prompting safety measures. Enhanced seismic activity led authorities to expand the danger zone. No new evacuations were noted, but flight disruptions were reported. Residents were alerted to potential lava flows due to rainfall.
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia dramatically erupted, sending ash clouds 8,000 meters aloft, and forcing expansions of the danger zone.
Despite Thursday's triple eruptions, seismic activities have slightly calmed. Authorities have elevated the alert level, while flight disruptions between Australia and Bali have been widely reported.
Cautionary warnings have been issued due to concerns of lava flows amid potential heavy rainfall. In late 2022, the mount's eruption led to fatalities and injuries, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by Indonesia's active volcanoes.
