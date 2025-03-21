Left Menu

Deadliest Year for Migrants: A Call for Global Action

Nearly 9,000 migrants died on perilous routes last year, with 10% killed violently according to the U.N. migration agency. The highest death tolls were reported on Asian, Mediterranean, and African routes. The IOM underscores the need for an international response to prevent further loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The past year marked the deadliest on record for migrants, with nearly 9,000 individuals losing their lives on dangerous routes, according to a report by the U.N. migration agency. Disturbingly, one in ten of these deaths was the result of violent incidents, highlighting the perils faced by those seeking safer lives.

In 2024, specific migration paths—particularly in Asia, the Mediterranean, and Africa—were identified as exceptionally hazardous. IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive global effort to prevent further unnecessary deaths, stating that the rising fatality numbers demand urgent international attention.

The report also sheds light on cases of state-sanctioned and violence-related deaths in countries like Iran, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Mexico. Despite comprehensive data collection since 2014, many deaths go unrecorded each year due to insufficient official documentation. Meanwhile, substantial aid cuts from the U.S. compel agencies like IOM to reduce services, intensifying the plight of displaced communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

