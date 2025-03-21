Deadliest Year for Migrants: A Call for Global Action

The past year marked the deadliest on record for migrants, with nearly 9,000 individuals losing their lives on dangerous routes, according to a report by the U.N. migration agency. Disturbingly, one in ten of these deaths was the result of violent incidents, highlighting the perils faced by those seeking safer lives.

In 2024, specific migration paths—particularly in Asia, the Mediterranean, and Africa—were identified as exceptionally hazardous. IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive global effort to prevent further unnecessary deaths, stating that the rising fatality numbers demand urgent international attention.

The report also sheds light on cases of state-sanctioned and violence-related deaths in countries like Iran, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Mexico. Despite comprehensive data collection since 2014, many deaths go unrecorded each year due to insufficient official documentation. Meanwhile, substantial aid cuts from the U.S. compel agencies like IOM to reduce services, intensifying the plight of displaced communities worldwide.

