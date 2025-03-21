Race Against Time: SLBC Tunnel Rescue Mission Intensifies
Rescue teams remain relentlessly committed to the SLBC tunnel operation, focusing efforts on overcoming challenges posed by TBM parts and water seepage. The operation, involving multiple agencies, aims to rescue seven individuals trapped since February 22. The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, has been recovered and returned to his family.
In what has become a race against time, rescue teams have intensified efforts to save seven individuals trapped inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel. Nearly a month into the operation, officials face formidable obstacles, including massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts and persistent water seepage.
To overcome these challenges, crews are utilizing ultra thermal cutters to dismantle the TBM, while excavators work tirelessly to remove soil. The soil is then transported out using conveyor belts. Oxygen supply remains a critical lifeline, provided continuously to all rescue personnel on site.
The heartbreaking recovery of Gurpreet Singh's body, a TBM operator from Punjab, brought a somber note to the mission. The operation, involving the NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Collieries, rat miners, and other agencies, continues to focus on rescuing the remaining trapped individuals from the February 22 collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel.
