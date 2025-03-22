Left Menu

Protecting the Lifeline: Modi's Call for Water Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of water conservation and sustainable development during World Water Day celebrations. Highlighting water as crucial for civilizations, Modi urged efforts to save it for future generations. The UN observes this day to stress the significance of freshwater resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST
  • India

On World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's dedication to water conservation and sustainable development initiatives.

In his address, Modi emphasized water's vital role in sustaining civilizations and stressed the necessity of safeguarding it for future generations.

The United Nations marks World Water Day annually, underscoring the critical importance of fresh water resources globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

