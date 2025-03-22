Protecting the Lifeline: Modi's Call for Water Conservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of water conservation and sustainable development during World Water Day celebrations. Highlighting water as crucial for civilizations, Modi urged efforts to save it for future generations. The UN observes this day to stress the significance of freshwater resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's dedication to water conservation and sustainable development initiatives.
In his address, Modi emphasized water's vital role in sustaining civilizations and stressed the necessity of safeguarding it for future generations.
The United Nations marks World Water Day annually, underscoring the critical importance of fresh water resources globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Rising star Fonseca still adjusting to newfound fame
SpaceX Starship failure prompts diversions, Florida airports ground stops
Bosnian officials mount legal challenge to separatist Bosnian Serb laws as tensions soar
CIA lays off some recently hired officers as Trump shakes up intelligence community
China will 'resolutely counter' US pressure on fentanyl, foreign minister says