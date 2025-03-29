Earthquake Devastates Myanmar: A Nation in Crisis
A devastating earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, killing more than 140 people and causing widespread destruction in Mandalay and surrounding areas. The disaster overwhelmed local resources, prompting international calls for assistance. The crisis exacerbates existing challenges as Myanmar struggles with political instability and humanitarian needs.
An earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday, resulting in over 140 fatalities and damaging infrastructure extensively. Buildings and bridges collapsed, while the epicenter near Mandalay suffered significant damage.
The Myanmar military junta, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, invited international aid amidst a continued struggle with insurgencies and political unrest. U.S. and international agencies expressed readiness to provide support.
The natural disaster compounds existing challenges for Myanmar's fragile economy, strained by ongoing conflict and displacement. With infrastructure in ruins, the international community's response will be crucial to Myanmar's recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
