Chief Minister Gupta's Bold Clean Delhi Campaign: A Mission for a Greener Capital

In an assertive move to enhance Delhi's urban landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a bold Clean Delhi campaign. This comprehensive initiative sees civic agencies meticulously working to purge streets, roads, and public spaces of litter and illegal posters.

Following a strategic meeting, Gupta laid out directives emphasizing the vital need to address public sanitation and defacement issues. The campaign has swiftly taken action, particularly on government properties, as religious centers and temples see rigorous cleaning endeavors.

Strict measures under the Property Defacement Act are in play to deter violations, with municipal bodies conducting daily inspections. The coordinated efforts are framed as a collective responsibility, with Gupta expressing commitment to a cleaner, well-organized Delhi, reinforced with a time-bound action plan to remove debris and clear sewage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)