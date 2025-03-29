Chief Minister Gupta's Bold Clean Delhi Campaign: A Mission for a Greener Capital
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiates a vigorous Clean Delhi campaign, rallying civic agencies to tidy streets and public spaces. Emphasizing cleanliness as a collective duty, the initiative targets illegal posters with strict enforcement. A coordinated, time-bound plan aims to transform Delhi into a pristine city.
In an assertive move to enhance Delhi's urban landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a bold Clean Delhi campaign. This comprehensive initiative sees civic agencies meticulously working to purge streets, roads, and public spaces of litter and illegal posters.
Following a strategic meeting, Gupta laid out directives emphasizing the vital need to address public sanitation and defacement issues. The campaign has swiftly taken action, particularly on government properties, as religious centers and temples see rigorous cleaning endeavors.
Strict measures under the Property Defacement Act are in play to deter violations, with municipal bodies conducting daily inspections. The coordinated efforts are framed as a collective responsibility, with Gupta expressing commitment to a cleaner, well-organized Delhi, reinforced with a time-bound action plan to remove debris and clear sewage systems.
