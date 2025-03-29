Left Menu

Chief Minister Gupta's Bold Clean Delhi Campaign: A Mission for a Greener Capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiates a vigorous Clean Delhi campaign, rallying civic agencies to tidy streets and public spaces. Emphasizing cleanliness as a collective duty, the initiative targets illegal posters with strict enforcement. A coordinated, time-bound plan aims to transform Delhi into a pristine city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:57 IST
Chief Minister Gupta's Bold Clean Delhi Campaign: A Mission for a Greener Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to enhance Delhi's urban landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a bold Clean Delhi campaign. This comprehensive initiative sees civic agencies meticulously working to purge streets, roads, and public spaces of litter and illegal posters.

Following a strategic meeting, Gupta laid out directives emphasizing the vital need to address public sanitation and defacement issues. The campaign has swiftly taken action, particularly on government properties, as religious centers and temples see rigorous cleaning endeavors.

Strict measures under the Property Defacement Act are in play to deter violations, with municipal bodies conducting daily inspections. The coordinated efforts are framed as a collective responsibility, with Gupta expressing commitment to a cleaner, well-organized Delhi, reinforced with a time-bound action plan to remove debris and clear sewage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025