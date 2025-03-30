Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Kamareddy Pond Leaves Family Devastated

A woman and her three children drowned in a pond in Kamareddy district, Telangana. The tragedy unfolded when the children entered the pond to bathe and got stuck in a pit. Their mother attempted to save them, but all four perished. Authorities recovered the bodies on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kamareddy district, Telangana, as a 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned in a pond late Saturday, according to local police reports.

The family tragedy occurred in Yellareddy mandal when the woman was washing clothes near the pond. Her two daughters, aged nine and ten, along with her seven-year-old son, entered the water to bathe but soon found themselves trapped in a deeper section of the pond.

The brave mother rushed to their aid but was also overcome by the water. The bodies were discovered the following morning, leading to a registered case and an ongoing investigation to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

