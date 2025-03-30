Tragic Drowning in Kamareddy Pond Leaves Family Devastated

A tragic incident unfolded in Kamareddy district, Telangana, as a 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned in a pond late Saturday, according to local police reports.

The family tragedy occurred in Yellareddy mandal when the woman was washing clothes near the pond. Her two daughters, aged nine and ten, along with her seven-year-old son, entered the water to bathe but soon found themselves trapped in a deeper section of the pond.

The brave mother rushed to their aid but was also overcome by the water. The bodies were discovered the following morning, leading to a registered case and an ongoing investigation to prevent future mishaps.

