Left Menu

Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus

Tensions erupted at the University of Hyderabad as students protested against the state's move to clear land for an IT park, leading to multiple detentions. Students allege ecological concerns while the government defends its development plans. Political drama intensified as opposition parties criticized the ruling party's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 08:57 IST
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mild tension gripped the University of Hyderabad as students staged a protest against the alleged clearance of land for an IT park. Police detained several students, who were later released, as fears grew over environmental damage and territorial integrity.

The Telangana government plans to develop the land, while students argue it threatens ecological balance. A multitude from the university opposes the reported auction, citing environmental concerns, leading to clashes with authorities.

The protest attracted political attention as the opposition lambasted the ruling Congress, invoking Rahul Gandhi's slogan, amidst allegations of deceiving the public. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dismissed the students' claims, asserting the land belonged to the state since 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025