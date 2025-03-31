Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
Tensions erupted at the University of Hyderabad as students protested against the state's move to clear land for an IT park, leading to multiple detentions. Students allege ecological concerns while the government defends its development plans. Political drama intensified as opposition parties criticized the ruling party's actions.
Mild tension gripped the University of Hyderabad as students staged a protest against the alleged clearance of land for an IT park. Police detained several students, who were later released, as fears grew over environmental damage and territorial integrity.
The Telangana government plans to develop the land, while students argue it threatens ecological balance. A multitude from the university opposes the reported auction, citing environmental concerns, leading to clashes with authorities.
The protest attracted political attention as the opposition lambasted the ruling Congress, invoking Rahul Gandhi's slogan, amidst allegations of deceiving the public. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dismissed the students' claims, asserting the land belonged to the state since 1974.
