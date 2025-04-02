Left Menu

Slovakia's Bear Crisis: Government Approves Bear Cull Amid Rising Attacks

Slovakia has approved a controversial plan to cull 350 bears following a rise in attacks on humans. Authorities reported a man's death likely from a bear attack. With over 1,000 brown bears in Slovakia, the government has declared a state of emergency in 55 counties to manage the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:31 IST
Slovakia's Bear Crisis: Government Approves Bear Cull Amid Rising Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

In a decisive move to address a growing threat to human safety, Slovakia has approved a plan to cull 350 brown bears. This decision follows the recent death of a 59-year-old man in central Slovakia, believed to have been mauled by a bear.

Prime Minister Robert Fico highlighted the increasing danger, noting that bear attacks on humans surged to 1,900 last year. With an estimated population of over 1,000 bears, the government has also declared a state of emergency in 55 of the nation's 72 counties.

This state of emergency allows for direct issuance of culling permits by the environment ministry. However, environmental organizations argue that the cull breaches international agreements and advocate for preventive measures over lethal ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025