Slovakia's Bear Crisis: Government Approves Bear Cull Amid Rising Attacks
Slovakia has approved a controversial plan to cull 350 bears following a rise in attacks on humans. Authorities reported a man's death likely from a bear attack. With over 1,000 brown bears in Slovakia, the government has declared a state of emergency in 55 counties to manage the issue.
In a decisive move to address a growing threat to human safety, Slovakia has approved a plan to cull 350 brown bears. This decision follows the recent death of a 59-year-old man in central Slovakia, believed to have been mauled by a bear.
Prime Minister Robert Fico highlighted the increasing danger, noting that bear attacks on humans surged to 1,900 last year. With an estimated population of over 1,000 bears, the government has also declared a state of emergency in 55 of the nation's 72 counties.
This state of emergency allows for direct issuance of culling permits by the environment ministry. However, environmental organizations argue that the cull breaches international agreements and advocate for preventive measures over lethal ones.
