Delhi's New Policies: Aiming for a Greener Capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in the assembly Delhi's new policy initiatives to reduce air pollution. This includes an overhaul of the Pollution Under Control system for out-of-state vehicles, expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure, and establishment of new monitoring centers. Legislative measures address lapses according to a recent CAG report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:16 IST
Policy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold step to tackle Delhi's worsening air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in the assembly on Wednesday an array of policy changes. The centerpiece of these measures is a new framework for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, particularly targeting vehicles from outside the state.

The announcement follows a critical report from the Comptroller and Auditor General, pointing out significant deficiencies in current pollution control mechanisms. To further support the environment, the government plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to accommodate 48,000 charging points by 2026.

Further initiatives include setting up six new air quality monitoring centers and revising public transport systems. Meanwhile, the assembly also directed its Public Accounts Committee to thoroughly investigate the CAG findings, ensuring accountability for lapses identified in the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

