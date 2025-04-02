Revamping Delhi's Drainage: A Modern Master Plan in the Making

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is nearing the completion of a detailed project report for a new drainage master plan expected by the end of June, an official disclosed on Wednesday. This new initiative aims to address current and forthcoming drainage challenges.

To tackle these issues, the city has been segmented into three distinct basins—Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna. With experts consulting on factors such as infrastructure and terrain, the plan focuses on enhancing drainage efficiency. The PWD, responsible for 2,064 km of Delhi's stormwater drains, is the main agency overseeing this project.

Past reports from IIT-Delhi and the subsequent involvement of multiple departments revealed that poor coordination contributed to drainage problems. With unprecedented floods in 2023, the urgency for an updated master plan amplified, as it becomes crucial to manage increasing population demands and rapid urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)