Blaze at Phoenix Mall Terrace Swiftly Contained

A fire broke out on the terrace of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Thursday night, with no injuries reported. Civic officials quickly evacuated the terrace and dispatched fire engines to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Updated: 03-04-2025 22:55 IST
A fire erupted at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Thursday night. Civic officials report no injuries.

The blaze emerged around 9.45 pm on the terrace, prompting immediate evacuation. The shopping center experienced significant smoke logging, though no injuries occurred.

At least four fire engines swiftly arrived, extinguishing the fire within 20 minutes. The cause of this blaze is still under investigation.

