Left Menu

Trade Tensions Intensify as China Hits Back at Trump's Tariffs

China criticized U.S. President Trump's tariffs, urging 'equal-footed consultation' after markets reacted negatively. Chinese retaliation included significant tariffs on U.S. goods and export curbs. The escalating trade war caused sharp global market declines, raising concerns over U.S. inflation and potential recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:55 IST
Trade Tensions Intensify as China Hits Back at Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China sharply criticized the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, insisting that 'the market has spoken' and calling for 'equal-footed consultation.' This came after global markets reacted to the U.S.-China trade tensions, which saw Chinese retaliation in response to the U.S. levies.

Numerous Chinese commerce associations from diverse sectors, including healthcare, textiles, and electronics, issued calls for unity to explore new markets and warned that the tariffs could exacerbate inflation within the United States. A statement posted online by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted the sharp market declines.

The escalating dispute saw Trump imposing 34% tariffs on Chinese products, prompting China to retaliate with similar measures on U.S. goods, along with rare earth export curbs. The tense standoff sent stock markets plummeting and heightened fears of a potential U.S. recession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025