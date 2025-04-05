Affordable Housing Sales Dip Amid Rising Premium Segment Demand

The sale of affordable homes in India, each priced under Rs 50 lakh, saw a decline of 9% in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report by Knight Frank. The report cites high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and low availability as key factors contributing to this drop.

Conversely, the real estate market witnessed a surge in sales within the premium and luxury segments. Homes priced between Rs 1-10 crore experienced an increase in demand, with sales in some categories growing by as much as 82%.

Overall, housing sales across eight major cities in India rose by 2% to reach 88,274 units in the first quarter. The trend highlights a shift in homebuyer preference towards premium housing options, driven by higher margins and consistent demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)