Brazil Pushes for New 'Climate Change Council' Under UN Framework

Brazil's proposal to establish a 'Climate Change Council' under the UN climate regime has sparked cautious reactions from developed countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden. These nations support reform discussions but caution against potentially weakening the current UNFCCC structure.

The idea, aimed at enhancing decision-making, coordination, and implementation in response to climate change, comes as Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belem. Experts warn that the Paris Agreement may need rethinking to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, as 2024 marks a year of concerning global temperature rise.

European delegates, including Germany's Deputy Special Envoy and Sweden's Climate Ambassador, emphasize improving implementation within existing frameworks while collaborating with Brazil to explore further efficiencies in the COP process.

