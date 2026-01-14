Left Menu

Germany Explores New Diplomatic Horizons with Syria

Germany is considering strengthening its diplomatic ties with the newly established Syrian government. Berlin is keeping a vigilant eye on the evolving situation in Aleppo. German officials plan to discuss this further, especially with an impending visit from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Berlin.

Germany is manifesting a willingness to forge stronger diplomatic ties with Syria's newly formed government, according to a recent statement by a government spokesperson. The announcement signals a potential shift in Berlin's foreign policy towards Damascus.

Berlin remains particularly vigilant of developments in Aleppo, where recent violent confrontations have raised international concern. German officials emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and close consultations with Syrian authorities.

In light of these developments, sources indicate a potential diplomatic engagement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's anticipated visit to Berlin next week. The meeting is expected to further discussions on the evolving Syrian situation.

