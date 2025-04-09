Left Menu

Taiwan's Morning Jolt: Earthquake Sparks Alarm in Taipei

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 rattled Taiwan on Wednesday morning, briefly alarming the capital city, Taipei. Located 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, the quake struck 69 kilometers below the Earth's surface, typical of deeper earthquakes that are felt widely but often result in minimal damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:09 IST
Taiwan's Morning Jolt: Earthquake Sparks Alarm in Taipei
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

An early morning earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday, triggering alarms across Taipei. The Central Weather Administration reported the quake at a magnitude of 5.8. Although the shaking lasted only a few seconds, its impact was felt throughout the capital.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the northern coast experienced a magnitude 5.0 tremor. The quake's epicenter was situated 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, at a depth of 69 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

While deeper earthquakes like this can reach a wide area, they typically cause less damage compared to those originating near the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025