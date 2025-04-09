Taiwan's Morning Jolt: Earthquake Sparks Alarm in Taipei
A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 rattled Taiwan on Wednesday morning, briefly alarming the capital city, Taipei. Located 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, the quake struck 69 kilometers below the Earth's surface, typical of deeper earthquakes that are felt widely but often result in minimal damage.
An early morning earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday, triggering alarms across Taipei. The Central Weather Administration reported the quake at a magnitude of 5.8. Although the shaking lasted only a few seconds, its impact was felt throughout the capital.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the northern coast experienced a magnitude 5.0 tremor. The quake's epicenter was situated 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, at a depth of 69 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
While deeper earthquakes like this can reach a wide area, they typically cause less damage compared to those originating near the surface.
