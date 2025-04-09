Taiwan's Morning Jolt: Earthquake Sparks Alarm in Taipei

An early morning earthquake shook Taiwan on Wednesday, triggering alarms across Taipei. The Central Weather Administration reported the quake at a magnitude of 5.8. Although the shaking lasted only a few seconds, its impact was felt throughout the capital.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the northern coast experienced a magnitude 5.0 tremor. The quake's epicenter was situated 21 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan, at a depth of 69 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

While deeper earthquakes like this can reach a wide area, they typically cause less damage compared to those originating near the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)