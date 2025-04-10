Left Menu

Delhi's Garbage Collection Controversy: Mayor Fights User Charges

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has opposed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's decision to impose user charges for solid waste management. He argues this adds a financial burden on residents already facing inflation. A political dispute has emerged, with BJP questioning Kumar's inaction, while MCD cites existing SWM Bye-laws.

In a brewing political storm, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has challenged the imposition of user charges by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for solid waste management, describing it as an undue financial burden on residents.

The dispute has taken a heated political turn, with the BJP accusing the Mayor of making statements without taking tangible action. In contrast, the MCD stated that the user charges align with previously notified Solid Waste Management Bye-laws of 2017.

Mayor Kumar has raised concerns about the inadequate door-to-door garbage collection services, especially in western, central, and southern zones. He insists these issues must be addressed before implementing any fee, while legal avenues are considered to challenge the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

