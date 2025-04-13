Cultivated Meat: The Future of Food and Medicine

Lab-grown meat is sparking intense discussions, drawing praise for its potential environmental and ethical advantages while facing criticism over perceived unnaturalness. Yet, this technology is evolving swiftly, aiming to produce muscle tissue at scale.

Starting as living tissue, artificial meat technology is poised to revolutionize medical fields by supporting organ transplant research and regenerative medicine.

With technologies originally designed for medical applications, cultivated meat could soon be a common sight in supermarkets, heralding a shift in both dietary and medical landscapes.

