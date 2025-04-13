Cultivated Meat: The Future of Food and Medicine
Cultivated meat production is advancing rapidly, promising benefits for both food sustainability and medical research. This lab-grown alternative is seen as eco-friendly and cruelty-free, though critics argue it's unnatural. The same technologies are paving the way for groundbreaking medical applications such as organ growth and personalized cancer treatments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Miltonkeynes | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:24 IST
Lab-grown meat is sparking intense discussions, drawing praise for its potential environmental and ethical advantages while facing criticism over perceived unnaturalness. Yet, this technology is evolving swiftly, aiming to produce muscle tissue at scale.
Starting as living tissue, artificial meat technology is poised to revolutionize medical fields by supporting organ transplant research and regenerative medicine.
With technologies originally designed for medical applications, cultivated meat could soon be a common sight in supermarkets, heralding a shift in both dietary and medical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
