Tiger Attack Claims Life in Maharashtra

A tragedy struck the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra when a 60-year-old man, Maroti Borkar, fell victim to a tiger attack.

Maroti, a resident of Gangasagar Heti village, was collecting mahua flowers in the Talodhi Balapur forest range when the deadly encounter occurred. The attack was fatal, leading to his death on the spot.

The local forest department swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting Borkar's body to a Nagbhid hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities, including the range forest officer, have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

