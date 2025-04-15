Left Menu

Tiger Attack Claims Life in Maharashtra

A tragic incident unfolded in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, where a 60-year-old man named Maroti Borkar was killed by a tiger while collecting mahua flowers in the Talodhi Balapur forest range. Officials conducted investigations as Borkar's body was sent for post-mortem. The community mourns his untimely demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:50 IST
A tragedy struck the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra when a 60-year-old man, Maroti Borkar, fell victim to a tiger attack.

Maroti, a resident of Gangasagar Heti village, was collecting mahua flowers in the Talodhi Balapur forest range when the deadly encounter occurred. The attack was fatal, leading to his death on the spot.

The local forest department swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting Borkar's body to a Nagbhid hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities, including the range forest officer, have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

