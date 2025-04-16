Regrowth Revolution: Queensland's Natural Habitat Redemption

Queensland, often termed the land clearing capital of Australia, is witnessing a promising turnaround as natural regrowth covers more than 7.6 million hectares. This regrowth provides critical habitats for many threatened species, reiterating the importance of conservation efforts.

Recent research highlights that regrown forests become beneficial habitats after around 15 years. However, challenges remain, as there's considerable pressure to clear regrowth for pasture maintenance, affecting the potential benefits for at-risk species.

Incentivizing landowners could be key to retaining regrowth. Schemes offering biodiversity stewardship or carbon credits to landholders may sustain both agricultural productivity and environmental regrowth. Such initiatives could significantly contribute to managing local climate impact, enhancing biodiversity, and reducing carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)