Regrowth Revolution: Queensland's Natural Habitat Redemption

Queensland, known for significant land clearing, sees natural tree regrowth across over 7.6 million hectares, aiding threatened species. Research shows regrown habitats beneficial after 15 years, presenting opportunities for conservation. Incentives for landowners could balance regrowth benefits with agricultural needs, enhancing biodiversity and carbon capture efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:31 IST
Queensland, often termed the land clearing capital of Australia, is witnessing a promising turnaround as natural regrowth covers more than 7.6 million hectares. This regrowth provides critical habitats for many threatened species, reiterating the importance of conservation efforts.

Recent research highlights that regrown forests become beneficial habitats after around 15 years. However, challenges remain, as there's considerable pressure to clear regrowth for pasture maintenance, affecting the potential benefits for at-risk species.

Incentivizing landowners could be key to retaining regrowth. Schemes offering biodiversity stewardship or carbon credits to landholders may sustain both agricultural productivity and environmental regrowth. Such initiatives could significantly contribute to managing local climate impact, enhancing biodiversity, and reducing carbon emissions.

