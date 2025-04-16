Left Menu

Odesa Drone Attack Sparks Fires and Injuries Amid Intensified Conflict

A Russian drone attack hit Odesa, injuring three and sparking several fires. Concurrent attacks in Kherson left one dead and three injured. Ukraine's air force intercepted 57 out of 97 drones. Reports indicate damage in Dnipropetrovsk region as well. No immediate comment from Russia on the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone assault on Odesa overnight resulted in injuries to three individuals while setting off fires and damaging civilian infrastructure. According to officials from the southern Ukrainian region, the incident took place last night.

In addition, a series of Russian aviation and artillery strikes on Kherson led to the death of one person and injuries to three others. Local authorities have reported the morning attacks via a Telegram message, highlighting that significant fires erupted in Odesa due to the overnight raid.

In the wake of the assault, residents of Odesa were observed rummaging through debris and cleaning up shattered glass from smashed church windows. Ukraine's air force confirmed intercepting 57 out of 97 drones deployed overnight by Russia, while another 34 were likely thwarted by electronic warfare. Emergency services noted further damage in Dnipropetrovsk due to attacks, including injuries and a compromised gas pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

