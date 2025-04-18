Left Menu

High Court Orders Demolition of Illegal Community Hall in Ghatkopar

The Bombay High Court has mandated the demolition of an unauthorized community hall on a playground reserved plot in Ghatkopar. Criticizing inaction by BMC and MHADA, the court instructed officials to ensure adherence to laws and prevent future illegal constructions. The case underscores systemic lapses and misuse of public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:20 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued a stern directive for the immediate demolition of an unauthorized community hall constructed on a playground-reserved plot in Ghatkopar, citing undue pressure on resources and planned development.

Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata condemned the dereliction of duty by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers, directing the civic chief to take action and report within six months. The court ordered the plot to remain an open space and barred any future constructions.

The court criticized BMC and MHADA's alleged inaction in halting illegal constructions, highlighting abuse of influence by local trustees and MPs in this case. It stressed the importance of protecting public lands and demanded accountability from the civic officers involved.

