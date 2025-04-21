Massive Fire Engulfs Three Factories in Northwest Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, a large fire broke out on Monday morning affecting three factories in the Lawrence Road industrial area of northwest Delhi. Authorities quickly responded by deploying 20 fire tenders, according to reports by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred in the blaze, which primarily affected factories involved in the production of cardboard packaging, shoes, and socks. The initial emergency call to the fire services was logged at around 7:20 am, DFS officials reported.

Despite engulfing the factories, the fire was successfully contained after a lengthy firefighting operation lasting until 11:20 am. The cause of the fire is yet undetermined, prompting a detailed investigation to ascertain its origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)