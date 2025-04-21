Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Three Factories in Northwest Delhi

A significant fire erupted in three factories on Lawrence Road in northwest Delhi, leading to prompt action with the deployment of 20 fire tenders. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The affected factories produced cardboard, shoes, and socks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:00 IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Three Factories in Northwest Delhi
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a large fire broke out on Monday morning affecting three factories in the Lawrence Road industrial area of northwest Delhi. Authorities quickly responded by deploying 20 fire tenders, according to reports by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred in the blaze, which primarily affected factories involved in the production of cardboard packaging, shoes, and socks. The initial emergency call to the fire services was logged at around 7:20 am, DFS officials reported.

Despite engulfing the factories, the fire was successfully contained after a lengthy firefighting operation lasting until 11:20 am. The cause of the fire is yet undetermined, prompting a detailed investigation to ascertain its origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025