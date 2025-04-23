Left Menu

Pakistani Astronauts Set for Historic Journey to China's Space Station

Two Pakistani astronauts will undergo spaceflight training in China as part of a joint mission with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). One will participate as a payload specialist in the mission to Tiangong space station. This venture follows a bilateral agreement between Pakistan and China.

Two Pakistani astronauts have been selected for spaceflight training in China, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between China and Pakistan in space exploration. The announcement came from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), which revealed the joint mission plans to the press on Wednesday.

One of these astronauts will have the opportunity to participate as a payload specialist on a mission to China's Tiangong space station. This initiative follows February's announcement by CMSA to host a Pakistani astronaut as the first foreign guest at its orbiting space station.

The collaboration resulted from an agreement signed between CMSA and Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. In recent years, China has also been involved in launching satellites for Pakistan, showcasing the strengthening ties in space exploration products between the two nations.

