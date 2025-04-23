Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Compassion
Pope Francis' body was moved to St Peter's Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay respects before a funeral attended by global leaders. The late pope, an advocate for the marginalized, died at 88, ending a 12-year tenure marked by reform. His funeral, drawing 200,000 attendees, will be followed by a conclave for his successor.
On Wednesday, the body of Pope Francis was transported to St Peter's Basilica, giving Catholic devotees the opportunity to pay their respects before an international funeral gathering. His tenure, marked by significant reforms, and dedication to the poor, ended following his death at 88 on Monday.
The late pontiff's body will be displayed until Friday evening, with a grand funeral scheduled for Saturday morning, anticipated to attract 200,000 attendees. U.S. President Donald Trump, along with various global leaders, confirmed their attendance, as Catholic traditions continue in the wake of Francis's passing.
The Vatican released images of Francis lying in state, as plans for the forthcoming papal conclave advance. No clear frontrunner has emerged to succeed him, although discussions speculate on potential leaders. This period, known as 'sede vacante,' sees Cardinal Kevin Farrell overseeing routine church affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CKGSB and AIM Global Forge Partnership for Global Leadership and Economic Growth
Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh
Transforming Neurological Care: Insights from the Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025
NITI Aayog's Report on India’s Automotive Sector: A Strategic Path to Global Leadership
Buddha Dhamma Conclave: Celebrating Northeastern India's Cultural Legacy