Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Compassion

On Wednesday, the body of Pope Francis was transported to St Peter's Basilica, giving Catholic devotees the opportunity to pay their respects before an international funeral gathering. His tenure, marked by significant reforms, and dedication to the poor, ended following his death at 88 on Monday.

The late pontiff's body will be displayed until Friday evening, with a grand funeral scheduled for Saturday morning, anticipated to attract 200,000 attendees. U.S. President Donald Trump, along with various global leaders, confirmed their attendance, as Catholic traditions continue in the wake of Francis's passing.

The Vatican released images of Francis lying in state, as plans for the forthcoming papal conclave advance. No clear frontrunner has emerged to succeed him, although discussions speculate on potential leaders. This period, known as 'sede vacante,' sees Cardinal Kevin Farrell overseeing routine church affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)