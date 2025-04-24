China's Ambitious Space Endeavors and Cosmic Discoveries

China is set to launch the Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This mission aims to complete an in-orbit crew rotation with Shenzhou-19, scheduled to return on April 29, according to officials from the China Manned Space Agency.

In another ambitious move, China plans to construct a nuclear plant on the moon to power the International Lunar Research Station with Russia. The Chang'e-8 mission in 2028 will prepare for a permanent lunar base, as China targets human landings on the moon by 2030.

China's lunar program chief has criticized the U.S. for allegedly obstructing China's space cooperation with Europe and other nations. Meanwhile, astronomers observed a planet disintegrating near its star, trailing a lengthy comet-like tail, providing critical insights into exoplanet behaviors.

