Left Menu

China's Ambitious Space Endeavors and Cosmic Discoveries

China is advancing in space exploration with the Shenzhou-20 launch and collaboration with Russia on a lunar nuclear plant. Among other space news, a disintegrating exoplanet with a comet-like tail was observed, offering insights into the fate of such celestial bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:30 IST
China's Ambitious Space Endeavors and Cosmic Discoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is set to launch the Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission, transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This mission aims to complete an in-orbit crew rotation with Shenzhou-19, scheduled to return on April 29, according to officials from the China Manned Space Agency.

In another ambitious move, China plans to construct a nuclear plant on the moon to power the International Lunar Research Station with Russia. The Chang'e-8 mission in 2028 will prepare for a permanent lunar base, as China targets human landings on the moon by 2030.

China's lunar program chief has criticized the U.S. for allegedly obstructing China's space cooperation with Europe and other nations. Meanwhile, astronomers observed a planet disintegrating near its star, trailing a lengthy comet-like tail, providing critical insights into exoplanet behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025