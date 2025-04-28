Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Jharkhand Construction Site

A labourer died and another was injured following a fall from an under-construction warehouse in Jharkhand's Chatra district. The incident, caused by gusty winds, occurred at Parsouni village, resulting in one death and one injury. The injured worker is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

In a tragic accident at an under-construction warehouse in Jharkhand's Chatra district, a labourer lost his life, and another was injured after falling from the structure, police reported on Monday.

The unfortunate event took place on Sunday evening in Parsouni village under the jurisdiction of the Itkhori police station. According to Itkhori station in-charge Abhishek Kumar, the workers fell while installing asbestos sheets due to a sudden gust of wind.

Devnarayan Viswakarma, aged 47, died on the spot, while Kalicharan Viswakarma, 37, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag.

