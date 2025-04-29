Left Menu

New Zealand's Groundbreaking Space Regulations

New Zealand will introduce new regulations by July to manage ground-based space infrastructure and prevent foreign interference. The legislation, led by Space Minister Judith Collins, responds to intelligence warnings about foreign entities establishing infrastructure to aid military activities that threaten national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:28 IST
New Zealand's Groundbreaking Space Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is set to implement landmark regulations for ground-based space infrastructure by July, according to Space Minister Judith Collins. This initiative comes in response to warnings from the country's intelligence services.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign interference, particularly from entities potentially hostile to New Zealand's interests. Last year's intelligence reports highlighted attempts by foreign actors to establish infrastructure that could support military activities.

The upcoming regulations, initially proposed at the end of 2024, are designed to safeguard New Zealand from potential threats and ensure the country's space industry remains secure and independent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025