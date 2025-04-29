New Zealand's Groundbreaking Space Regulations

New Zealand is set to implement landmark regulations for ground-based space infrastructure by July, according to Space Minister Judith Collins. This initiative comes in response to warnings from the country's intelligence services.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign interference, particularly from entities potentially hostile to New Zealand's interests. Last year's intelligence reports highlighted attempts by foreign actors to establish infrastructure that could support military activities.

The upcoming regulations, initially proposed at the end of 2024, are designed to safeguard New Zealand from potential threats and ensure the country's space industry remains secure and independent.

