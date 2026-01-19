Nepal polls: Shah calls for end to Kathmandu-centred power

Balendra Shah, the former Kathmandu mayor, who has been projected as the prime ministerial candidate by the RSP, on Monday called for decentralisation of power, saying that even after the introduction of federalism, power remains centralised in Kathmandu.

Shah, set to file nomination from Jhapa-5 constituency of the Koshi province, will challenge the deposed prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair K P Sharma Oli.

The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, who formally joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after quitting the mayoral post on Sunday, headed towards Janakpur in Dhanusha district, where his ancestral house is, to launch his election campaign from Madhesh Province.

Addressing a public meeting in Janakpur, Shah called for an end to the burden on citizens who are compelled to travel to Kathmandu for administrative work.

At the "Parivartan Udghosh Sabha" (Change Declaration Gathering), a March 5 general election rally, Shah expressed dissatisfaction that even after the introduction of federalism, power remains centralised in the capital city, Kathmandu.

Speaking in Maithili, Shah highlighted his personal connection with the province and said that Madheshi people are required to travel to Kathmandu even for petty administrative work.

"You should be travelling to Kathmandu to visit lord Pashupatinath or Swoyambhu Stupa, but not for government works,'' said Shah, who was welcomed by a huge crowd in Janakpur.

Recalling his tenure as Kathmandu mayor, Shah said he often felt helpless when Madhesi sugarcane farmers and victims of cooperatives travelled to the capital seeking justice and rights. But due to jurisdictional limits, he was unable to address their grievances.

''If change were possible in Kathmandu, then why not in Madhesh? You have to make people who want change, can fight corruption and take the side of ordinary people, win the election,'' he said.

''Time has come that the dream of the Madhesi people who wanted to see the son of Madhes becoming the Prime Minister materialised,'' Shah said.

He also proposed developing Janakpur, the site of the historic marriage of Ram and Sita, into an international wedding destination to promote tourism.

Shah will visit Jhapa district on Tuesday to file nomination papers for contesting the election from constituency No 5.

The Himalayan nation is set to witness the House of Representatives election on March 5.

The general elections were necessitated after Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the president dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date.

