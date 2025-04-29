Madhya Pradesh Leads with AI-Powered Forest Alert System

Madhya Pradesh has become the trailblazer in India's active forest management sector by implementing an AI-based real-time alert system. This pioneering initiative utilizes satellite imagery, mobile feedback, and machine learning, providing the forest department with crucial tools to combat land encroachment and forest degradation.

Launched as a pilot project covering five sensitive forest divisions, including Shivpuri and Guna, the system analyzes multi-temporal satellite data to monitor land use changes. Critical alerts, based on significant pixel alterations, are sent to field staff to validate on-site, using a mobile app that also aids in submitting detailed reports with GPS-tagged photographs.

Spearheaded under the guidance of Aseem Shrivastava and B.S. Annigeri, the system optimizes forest monitoring, enabling staff to classify alerts by beat and area in real-time. It incorporates innovative features like geo-fencing and distance measurement, enhancing on-ground efficiency and response time.

