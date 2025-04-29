Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads with AI-Powered Forest Alert System

Madhya Pradesh pioneers the use of AI-based real-time alerts for forest management. The system, employing satellites, mobile feedback, and machine learning, aims to detect land encroachment and forest degradation. It is piloted in five divisions, offering field staff tools to take on-site action and enrich data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh has become the trailblazer in India's active forest management sector by implementing an AI-based real-time alert system. This pioneering initiative utilizes satellite imagery, mobile feedback, and machine learning, providing the forest department with crucial tools to combat land encroachment and forest degradation.

Launched as a pilot project covering five sensitive forest divisions, including Shivpuri and Guna, the system analyzes multi-temporal satellite data to monitor land use changes. Critical alerts, based on significant pixel alterations, are sent to field staff to validate on-site, using a mobile app that also aids in submitting detailed reports with GPS-tagged photographs.

Spearheaded under the guidance of Aseem Shrivastava and B.S. Annigeri, the system optimizes forest monitoring, enabling staff to classify alerts by beat and area in real-time. It incorporates innovative features like geo-fencing and distance measurement, enhancing on-ground efficiency and response time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

