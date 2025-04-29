Kingston University Explores Hormonal Impact on Women's Soccer Injuries

Kingston University is conducting a pioneering study funded by FIFA to examine the potential link between hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles and the rising incidence of career-threatening knee injuries in women's soccer.

With top players from clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea sidelined by ACL injuries, the research aims to uncover whether hormones like oestrogen and progesterone, known to affect ligament laxity and neuromuscular reaction times, contribute to injury risks.

Led by PhD student Blake Rivers and a team of sports science experts, the study involves tracking hormone levels and physical performance data of elite and grassroots footballers. The findings could allow for personalized training regimens based on menstrual cycle phases, potentially reducing injury occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)