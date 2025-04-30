Britain's Climate Challenge: Unprepared for the Next Crisis

Britain faces a significant challenge in addressing the growing impacts of climate change, with experts highlighting the nation's lack of readiness for extreme weather events such as flooding and heatwaves. Last year, the country experienced widespread flooding that disrupted transportation and damaged homes.

Julia King, chair of the Climate Change Committee's Adaptation Committee, expressed concerns about Britain's preparedness, noting that many areas are not even planning to adapt to worsening conditions. Recent scientific reports confirm that 2024 was globally the hottest year on record, with climate change driving temperatures to unprecedented levels.

The UK government has responded by committing £2.65 billion to flood defences, aiming to protect homes and businesses. However, the CCC warns that rising sea levels could put millions of additional homes at risk by 2050, and heat-related deaths could increase significantly. The committee recommends better adaptation targets and enhanced government coordination on climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)