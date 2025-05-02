Tragedy Strikes: Deluge in Delhi Claims Lives
A devastating storm hit Delhi, leading to a house collapse in Najafgarh and claiming the lives of a 28-year-old woman and her three children. Heavy rains and strong winds also caused injuries in Dwarka's Chhawla area, while affecting traffic and uprooting trees across the city.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Delhi's Najafgarh area has left a family devastated, as a house collapsed due to a fallen tree during heavy rains. The incident claimed the lives of a 28-year-old woman named Jyoti and her three young children, while her husband Ajay sustained minor injuries.
In another incident in the city's Chhawla area, three individuals suffered minor injuries following a wall collapse. Strong winds accompanying the rain disrupted daily life, affecting flight operations and causing significant traffic delays and waterlogging throughout the capital.
Local residents were deeply affected by the tragedy, calling for government intervention to support Ajay, who lost his family and home. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly to distress calls but could not prevent the loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- storm
- Najafgarh
- tragedy
- fatal
- house collapse
- rain
- wind
- fire services
- injuries
ALSO READ
Brain Navi's Strategic Leap: Pioneering IPO Counseling for Surgical Robotics Growth
Tragedy Strikes at Farewell Function with Fatal Firing Incident
Ukrainian Refugees Still Face Deep Economic Struggles Despite Job Gains
Himachal Pradesh Faces Furor of Nature with Heavy Rain, Winds, and Downed Trees
IAEA Warns of Ongoing Nuclear Safety Risks Amid Ukraine Conflict Escalation