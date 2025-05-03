Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights Missile Deal with Norway

The U.S. Department of State sanctioned a potential sale of AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missiles to Norway, valued at $370.9 million. RTX Corp is the primary contractor for this transaction.

  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for the sale of AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missiles to Norway, a deal valued at $370.9 million, according to a Pentagon release on Friday.

RTX Corp has been designated as the principal contractor for this high-profile defense sale.

This deal underscores the ongoing military cooperation between the U.S. and Norway, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening defense ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

