U.S. Greenlights Missile Deal with Norway
The U.S. Department of State sanctioned a potential sale of AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missiles to Norway, valued at $370.9 million. RTX Corp is the primary contractor for this transaction.
The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for the sale of AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missiles to Norway, a deal valued at $370.9 million, according to a Pentagon release on Friday.
RTX Corp has been designated as the principal contractor for this high-profile defense sale.
This deal underscores the ongoing military cooperation between the U.S. and Norway, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening defense ties.
