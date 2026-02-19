Norway Declines U.S. Peace Board Invitation Amidst Gaza Aid Efforts

In a recent development, Norway announced plans to host a meeting of the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHCL) for Palestinian aid without joining U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. The Norwegian foreign ministry confirmed this decision on Thursday.

President Trump indicated earlier that $7 billion had been raised to aid Gaza's reconstruction efforts and noted that Norway had agreed to facilitate an event uniting the Board of Peace. Despite spearheading the AHCL, born out of the Oslo Accords of 1993-1995, Norway has declined membership in Trump's Board.

A spokesperson from Norway's foreign ministry reaffirmed the country's commitment to dialogue with the U.S. and the EU regarding Gaza's peace plans, but reiterated Norway's firm decision to remain outside the Board of Peace.