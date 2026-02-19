Left Menu

Norway Declines U.S. Peace Board Invitation Amidst Gaza Aid Efforts

Norway will host a meeting for the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHCL) for Palestinian aid but refuses to join U.S. President Trump's Board of Peace. Despite Trump's announcement of $7 billion raised for Gaza's reconstruction, Norway maintains its position outside the Board while continuing peace dialogue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:41 IST
Norway Declines U.S. Peace Board Invitation Amidst Gaza Aid Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Norway announced plans to host a meeting of the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee (AHCL) for Palestinian aid without joining U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace. The Norwegian foreign ministry confirmed this decision on Thursday.

President Trump indicated earlier that $7 billion had been raised to aid Gaza's reconstruction efforts and noted that Norway had agreed to facilitate an event uniting the Board of Peace. Despite spearheading the AHCL, born out of the Oslo Accords of 1993-1995, Norway has declined membership in Trump's Board.

A spokesperson from Norway's foreign ministry reaffirmed the country's commitment to dialogue with the U.S. and the EU regarding Gaza's peace plans, but reiterated Norway's firm decision to remain outside the Board of Peace.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026