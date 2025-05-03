Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Stormy Evening with Thunderstorms and Wind Gusts

Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, advising precautions as wind speeds may reach 40-50 km/h. Temperatures remain below average for the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:40 IST
Delhi Braces for Stormy Evening with Thunderstorms and Wind Gusts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is preparing for an evening of turbulent weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Saturday.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 km/h in several parts of the city and the National Capital Region.

Citizens are advised to take precautions such as staying indoors, avoiding open spaces, and unplugging electronic devices during the expected weather event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025