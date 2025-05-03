Delhi Braces for Stormy Evening with Thunderstorms and Wind Gusts
Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, advising precautions as wind speeds may reach 40-50 km/h. Temperatures remain below average for the season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi is preparing for an evening of turbulent weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Saturday.
Authorities have issued a yellow alert, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 km/h in several parts of the city and the National Capital Region.
Citizens are advised to take precautions such as staying indoors, avoiding open spaces, and unplugging electronic devices during the expected weather event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scorching Heat Alert: IMD Issues Warnings Across State
Vaal Dam Reopens Third Sluice Gate as Heavy Inflows Surge; More Rainfall Expected
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Heat Wave Across India
Delhi Experiences Record May Rainfall in Over a Century
Unprecedented Rainfall Drenches Delhi Amid Weather System Convergence