Delhi Braces for Stormy Evening with Thunderstorms and Wind Gusts

Delhi is preparing for an evening of turbulent weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Saturday.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 km/h in several parts of the city and the National Capital Region.

Citizens are advised to take precautions such as staying indoors, avoiding open spaces, and unplugging electronic devices during the expected weather event.

(With inputs from agencies.)