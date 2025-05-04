Left Menu

Surge in Southern Suburbs: Real Estate Market Booms in 2025

The residential real estate market in and around the city is witnessing a robust recovery in 2025. CREDAI's report highlights increased buyer confidence, rising unit sales, and strong demand driven by infrastructure improvements and government policy changes. The trend is expected to continue through the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:49 IST
Surge in Southern Suburbs: Real Estate Market Booms in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The residential real estate market in and around the city has shown a remarkable recovery and increasing buyer confidence in 2025, according to a report by CREDAI. The organization attributes this revival to a combination of favorable financial conditions and government initiatives aimed at urban development.

From January to March 2025, the city witnessed a surge in real estate activities, with registrations and unit sales experiencing significant growth. Completed and ready-to-occupy projects remain popular among buyers. The reduction in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India and amended income tax slabs have bolstered buyer sentiment, especially for first-time homeowners.

Southern suburbs are leading the pack, driven by enhanced infrastructure and projects like Metro Phase II. The demand is especially high in areas like Parandur, Minjur, Chengalpattu, and Sriperumbudur. CREDAI's leadership highlights the government's focus on inclusive urban development as a key factor, promoting accessibility and balanced growth within the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025