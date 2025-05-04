Surge in Southern Suburbs: Real Estate Market Booms in 2025

The residential real estate market in and around the city has shown a remarkable recovery and increasing buyer confidence in 2025, according to a report by CREDAI. The organization attributes this revival to a combination of favorable financial conditions and government initiatives aimed at urban development.

From January to March 2025, the city witnessed a surge in real estate activities, with registrations and unit sales experiencing significant growth. Completed and ready-to-occupy projects remain popular among buyers. The reduction in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India and amended income tax slabs have bolstered buyer sentiment, especially for first-time homeowners.

Southern suburbs are leading the pack, driven by enhanced infrastructure and projects like Metro Phase II. The demand is especially high in areas like Parandur, Minjur, Chengalpattu, and Sriperumbudur. CREDAI's leadership highlights the government's focus on inclusive urban development as a key factor, promoting accessibility and balanced growth within the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)