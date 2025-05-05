Left Menu

Tragic Discovery at Baga Beach

The body of Zoya, a 6-year-old girl who went missing at Baga beach in Goa, was found in the Arabian Sea. Her disappearance sparked a coordinated search by tourist police, firefighters, and lifeguards. Zoya's family, visiting from Calangute beach, reported her missing Sunday evening.

Tragedy struck at Goa's popular Baga beach this past weekend as the body of a missing 6-year-old girl was discovered in the Arabian Sea. Identified as Zoya, she vanished while playing with her brother on Sunday evening.

Upon being alerted to Zoya's disappearance, tourist police constables, the fire brigade, and lifeguards swiftly initiated a comprehensive search operation. Their efforts culminated in the discovery of her body approximately a kilometre from the spot she was last seen.

Zoya's family, including her father who runs a tea stall in nearby Calangute, had been enjoying an outing when the tragic incident occurred. The family's statement has been recorded by the Anjuna police, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

