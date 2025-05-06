Left Menu

Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Begins

The incineration of 307 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has commenced in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The waste is being burned at the Pithampur plant under strict supervision and is expected to be completed in 55 days, with emissions closely monitored.

Updated: 06-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:14 IST
The process of incinerating 307 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory kicked off in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, as confirmed by officials. This operation, expected to span 55 days, has commenced at the Pithampur disposal plant, located approximately 250 km from Bhopal.

Commencing at around 7:45 pm on Monday, the burning process is under tight supervision by technical experts from central and state pollution control boards. The incineration, mandated by the MP High Court, operates at a maximum rate of 270 kg per hour, aiming to completely eradicate the toxic waste.

Emissions, including particulate matter and various gases, are meticulously monitored via an online system. A noteworthy development is the introduction of a sensor to trace mercury emissions, a first for the plant. All emission levels have thus far remained within legal limits. As the project progresses, ambient air quality checks are also in place to ensure environmental safety.

