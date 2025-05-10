Stormy Forecast: Gusty Winds Set to Sweep Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h for various regions in Andhra Pradesh from May 10 to 14, according to a Saturday release.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with no major changes in maximum temperatures anticipated in the coming week.

The advancing Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach the South Andaman Sea and surrounding areas by May 13. Additionally, weather patterns show a north-south trough stretching from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, and tropospheric winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh.

