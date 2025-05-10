Left Menu

Stormy Forecast: Gusty Winds Set to Sweep Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms with winds up to 60 km/h in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 10 to 14. The regions affected include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. No significant temperature change is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:22 IST
Stormy Forecast: Gusty Winds Set to Sweep Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h for various regions in Andhra Pradesh from May 10 to 14, according to a Saturday release.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with no major changes in maximum temperatures anticipated in the coming week.

The advancing Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach the South Andaman Sea and surrounding areas by May 13. Additionally, weather patterns show a north-south trough stretching from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, and tropospheric winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025