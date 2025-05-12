Recalibrating Blood Parameters: An Indian Perspective on Metabolic Health

In a significant development, a renowned scientist has called for recalibrating the standard reference ranges for blood parameters to better match Indian conditions instead of relying on Western metrics.

Prof Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, head of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, highlighted that genetic and dietary differences necessitate locally tailored diagnostics.

This appeal aligns with India's focus on empowering young researchers and fostering an innovative ecosystem as part of the National Technology Day 2025 emphasis on global scientific leadership.

