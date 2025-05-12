Left Menu

Recalibrating Blood Parameters: An Indian Perspective on Metabolic Health

Prof Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam advocates for revising standard blood parameter reference ranges in India to better suit indigenous conditions. His research emphasizes genetic, dietary, and environmental influences on metabolic health, urging for locally tailored diagnostics. The efforts align with India's initiative to enhance science and innovation leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:41 IST
Recalibrating Blood Parameters: An Indian Perspective on Metabolic Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a renowned scientist has called for recalibrating the standard reference ranges for blood parameters to better match Indian conditions instead of relying on Western metrics.

Prof Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, head of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, highlighted that genetic and dietary differences necessitate locally tailored diagnostics.

This appeal aligns with India's focus on empowering young researchers and fostering an innovative ecosystem as part of the National Technology Day 2025 emphasis on global scientific leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025