Orange Health Labs Revolutionizes Diagnostics with Orange One
Orange Health Labs launches Orange One, a comprehensive health management plan. It offers an all-inclusive full-body check-up and unlimited essential tests for a one-time fee. With a focus on proactive health management, it addresses lifestyle-related health risks prevalent in India and aims to change health management approaches.
Orange Health Labs, India's leading diagnostic brand, has launched a transformative health management product, Orange One. This innovation promises to alter the health management landscape by shifting away from the traditional pay-per-test model.
Orange One offers customers a comprehensive health check-up with over 114 blood markers, including advanced tests like Apo A1/Apo B and Troponin I, promoting continuous health monitoring throughout the year. Tarun Bhambra, Co-founder, emphasized the product's aim to make routine health tests more accessible as an integral part of life.
The product, priced at a one-time fee of ₹4999, empowers individuals to manage chronic conditions proactively and economically. Market demands are addressed as Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder, highlights the consumer desire for regular health tracking. Orange Health Labs further supports this with efficient diagnostic services, promising test results within 6 hours daily nationwide.
