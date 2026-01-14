Left Menu

Orange Health Labs Revolutionizes Diagnostics with Orange One

Orange Health Labs launches Orange One, a comprehensive health management plan. It offers an all-inclusive full-body check-up and unlimited essential tests for a one-time fee. With a focus on proactive health management, it addresses lifestyle-related health risks prevalent in India and aims to change health management approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:00 IST
Orange Health Labs Revolutionizes Diagnostics with Orange One
  • Country:
  • India

Orange Health Labs, India's leading diagnostic brand, has launched a transformative health management product, Orange One. This innovation promises to alter the health management landscape by shifting away from the traditional pay-per-test model.

Orange One offers customers a comprehensive health check-up with over 114 blood markers, including advanced tests like Apo A1/Apo B and Troponin I, promoting continuous health monitoring throughout the year. Tarun Bhambra, Co-founder, emphasized the product's aim to make routine health tests more accessible as an integral part of life.

The product, priced at a one-time fee of ₹4999, empowers individuals to manage chronic conditions proactively and economically. Market demands are addressed as Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder, highlights the consumer desire for regular health tracking. Orange Health Labs further supports this with efficient diagnostic services, promising test results within 6 hours daily nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
2
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
3
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
4
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026