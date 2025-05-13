China's 'Loving Meals': A Heartfelt Initiative for Migrant Workers
In China, a movement known as 'aixincan' offers free or discounted meals to those in need, particularly benefiting migrant workers in urban areas. This initiative reflects changing social dynamics amid the rise of gig economy jobs, and the erosion of traditional support networks.
In the bustling streets of Beijing and other major cities, a compassionate movement is quietly ensuring that migrant workers don't go hungry. Known as 'aixincan' or 'loving meals,' this initiative provides free or discounted meals to those in need without probing questions.
Liu Lijie, a food delivery driver, is among those who benefit from this commendable endeavor. After traversing the city for his job, he savors a bowl of lamb noodle soup at a reduced price, thanks to the generosity of participating restaurants. 'Eating aixincan is both economical and practical,' Liu expressed, highlighting the financial relief it brings.
As gig economy jobs dominate, with over 200 million workers involved, initiatives like 'aixincan' become crucial. They compensate for the dwindling informal support networks that once helped migrant workers. Despite societal stigma around accepting free food, initiatives like 'aixincan' offer dignity and assistance to many struggling in urban settings.
