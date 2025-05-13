Left Menu

China's 'Loving Meals': A Heartfelt Initiative for Migrant Workers

In China, a movement known as 'aixincan' offers free or discounted meals to those in need, particularly benefiting migrant workers in urban areas. This initiative reflects changing social dynamics amid the rise of gig economy jobs, and the erosion of traditional support networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:37 IST
China's 'Loving Meals': A Heartfelt Initiative for Migrant Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the bustling streets of Beijing and other major cities, a compassionate movement is quietly ensuring that migrant workers don't go hungry. Known as 'aixincan' or 'loving meals,' this initiative provides free or discounted meals to those in need without probing questions.

Liu Lijie, a food delivery driver, is among those who benefit from this commendable endeavor. After traversing the city for his job, he savors a bowl of lamb noodle soup at a reduced price, thanks to the generosity of participating restaurants. 'Eating aixincan is both economical and practical,' Liu expressed, highlighting the financial relief it brings.

As gig economy jobs dominate, with over 200 million workers involved, initiatives like 'aixincan' become crucial. They compensate for the dwindling informal support networks that once helped migrant workers. Despite societal stigma around accepting free food, initiatives like 'aixincan' offer dignity and assistance to many struggling in urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025