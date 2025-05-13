Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil at the Heart of Lutyens' Delhi

The 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' caused massive traffic disruptions around the C-Hexagon near India Gate, affecting office-goers on a busy evening in Delhi. Commuters expressed frustration over frequent traffic diversions for VIP events, highlighting the need for improved urban traffic management in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:30 IST
Traffic Turmoil at the Heart of Lutyens' Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic chaos ensued near the C-Hexagon around India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi Tuesday evening due to the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra'. The march led to significant congestion, leaving many commuters, especially office-goers, struggling to navigate the busy routes.

Frustrated commuters voiced their displeasure, criticizing the Delhi Police for imposing frequent diversions and restrictions for VIP movements and events. 'Why must common people endure such inconvenience on already busy routes?' a commuter questioned.

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier cautioned drivers to steer clear of the area during the event. Key traffic diversions were implemented across several roads, including Tilak Marg and Purana Quila Road, to manage the anticipated load, yet congestion persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025