Traffic Turmoil at the Heart of Lutyens' Delhi
The 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' caused massive traffic disruptions around the C-Hexagon near India Gate, affecting office-goers on a busy evening in Delhi. Commuters expressed frustration over frequent traffic diversions for VIP events, highlighting the need for improved urban traffic management in the city.
Traffic chaos ensued near the C-Hexagon around India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi Tuesday evening due to the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra'. The march led to significant congestion, leaving many commuters, especially office-goers, struggling to navigate the busy routes.
Frustrated commuters voiced their displeasure, criticizing the Delhi Police for imposing frequent diversions and restrictions for VIP movements and events. 'Why must common people endure such inconvenience on already busy routes?' a commuter questioned.
The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier cautioned drivers to steer clear of the area during the event. Key traffic diversions were implemented across several roads, including Tilak Marg and Purana Quila Road, to manage the anticipated load, yet congestion persisted.
