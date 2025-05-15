Tragic Collapse: Unsafe Flats Claim Two Lives in Ghaziabad

A four-year-old boy and his maternal uncle lost their lives after a balcony from a dilapidated flat gave way in Ghaziabad, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 9 pm on Wednesday when Akash, 26, and his nephew Vansh, 4, were purchasing rice outside a grocery store near their home in Tulsi Niketan GDA Janta Flats.

Police confirmed that the balcony, which had an illegally constructed toilet, collapsed on a tin shed under which the relatives were standing. Both were found buried in the debris, dying instantly.

Akash, hailing from Mandoli, Delhi, resided with his family in a rented apartment at Tulsi Niketan while working in a cooker whistle factory.

The fallen balcony was part of a flat owned by Shabina Khan. Illegal toilet construction is believed to have compromised the structure's integrity according to police reports.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden), Atul Kumar Singh, stated that legal proceedings would ensue post-investigation.

Investigations are underway as officials await post-mortem reports of the victims.

A Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) representative mentioned that Tulsi Niketan colony, located along the Delhi-UP border, was built roughly 30 years prior and has been in disrepair for years.

''The GDA issued numerous notices advising residents to vacate the homes due to safety issues and recommended reconstruction. Nonetheless, occupants disregarded the warnings,'' the official stated.

