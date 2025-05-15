Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Unsafe Flats Claim Two Lives in Ghaziabad

A four-year-old boy and his uncle died when the balcony of a dilapidated flat collapsed in Ghaziabad. The illegal construction of a toilet on the balcony is suspected to have weakened the structure. Despite warnings from the Ghaziabad Development Authority, residents continued to occupy the unsafe flats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:31 IST
Tragic Collapse: Unsafe Flats Claim Two Lives in Ghaziabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy and his maternal uncle lost their lives after a balcony from a dilapidated flat gave way in Ghaziabad, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 9 pm on Wednesday when Akash, 26, and his nephew Vansh, 4, were purchasing rice outside a grocery store near their home in Tulsi Niketan GDA Janta Flats.

Police confirmed that the balcony, which had an illegally constructed toilet, collapsed on a tin shed under which the relatives were standing. Both were found buried in the debris, dying instantly.

Akash, hailing from Mandoli, Delhi, resided with his family in a rented apartment at Tulsi Niketan while working in a cooker whistle factory.

The fallen balcony was part of a flat owned by Shabina Khan. Illegal toilet construction is believed to have compromised the structure's integrity according to police reports.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden), Atul Kumar Singh, stated that legal proceedings would ensue post-investigation.

Investigations are underway as officials await post-mortem reports of the victims.

A Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) representative mentioned that Tulsi Niketan colony, located along the Delhi-UP border, was built roughly 30 years prior and has been in disrepair for years.

''The GDA issued numerous notices advising residents to vacate the homes due to safety issues and recommended reconstruction. Nonetheless, occupants disregarded the warnings,'' the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025