Telangana's Multi-Crore Vision for Hyderabad and Youth Empowerment

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced a spending plan of Rs 2,000 crore on projects in Hyderabad, including Metro Rail. A new accommodation for Haj pilgrims is planned. He encouraged Muslim youth to seek financial aid under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to foster entrepreneurship.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled his government's ambitious plan to invest Rs 2,000 crore in various projects across Hyderabad, notably the Metro Rail. The announcement was made during an event flagging off buses carrying Haj pilgrims, attended by prominent political figures.

Highlighting the government's dedication to supporting the Muslim community, Reddy revealed plans to build new accommodations for Haj travellers at Mamidipally. This comes as a response to the 6,000 applications for Haj received this year, all of which have been approved.

In a move to boost entrepreneurship among the youth, the Chief Minister also urged Muslim youths to apply for financial support under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam. This initiative forms part of a larger Rs 6,000 crore budget aimed at turning unemployed youth into budding entrepreneurs.

