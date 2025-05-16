Rajasthan Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Rajasthan is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures across several areas surpassing 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Sri Ganganagar faced the highest temperature at 45.9 degrees, while Churu and Bikaner were close behind with 45.6 and 45.2 degrees, respectively. Jaisalmer, Pilani, and Barmer also witnessed extreme heat, recording temperatures of 44.6, 44.5, and 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts predict that the intense heat will endure, accompanied by strong dusty winds in the Jodhpur and Bikaner border regions over the next few days. Some areas may experience heatwave conditions, although light rain is forecasted in northern parts of the state between May 19 and 20.

