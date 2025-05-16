Left Menu

Rajasthan Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Rajasthan is facing a severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 44°C in many areas. Sri Ganganagar recorded 45.9°C, while Churu and Bikaner saw highs of 45.6°C and 45.2°C, respectively. A heatwave is expected to continue with possible rain in some northern parts between May 19 and 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST
Rajasthan is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures across several areas surpassing 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Sri Ganganagar faced the highest temperature at 45.9 degrees, while Churu and Bikaner were close behind with 45.6 and 45.2 degrees, respectively. Jaisalmer, Pilani, and Barmer also witnessed extreme heat, recording temperatures of 44.6, 44.5, and 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts predict that the intense heat will endure, accompanied by strong dusty winds in the Jodhpur and Bikaner border regions over the next few days. Some areas may experience heatwave conditions, although light rain is forecasted in northern parts of the state between May 19 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

