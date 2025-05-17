Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Central Peru with No Immediate Damage Reported
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck central Peru's Andean region, with no immediate reports of damage in the town of Puquio due to its depth. The quake was felt as far as the central coast, but perceived as mild. Officials reported possible landslides but no significant damage.
An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale hit central Peru on Saturday, shaking the Andean region of Ayacucho.
According to the state-run Geophysical Institute of Peru, the earthquake's depth mitigated its impact, with no immediate reports of damage in the nearby town of Puquio.
Institute chief, Hernando Tavera, noted that while tremors reached the central coast, their surface intensity was mild. Small landslides on roads are possible, yet Puquio remains undamaged.
